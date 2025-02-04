A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25371 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106146 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129983 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business

A million-dollar bouquet or how the common-law wife of Hetmantsev's assistant does business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23893 views

Alina Lebedieva's flower boutique has reopened after a 5-week break. The owner advertises bouquets worth more than 9 thousand hryvnias, although such orders were rare before.

Alina Lebedeva's boutique, owned by Yevhenia Sokur, the common-law wife of MP Danilo Hetmantsev's aide, has reopened. Lebedeva advertises a bouquet worth more than 9 thousand hryvnias, UNN reports.

Context

After Yevhen Sokur was dismissed from the State Tax Service, Lebedeva's boutique was closed for "technical reasons." 

Details

Alina Lebedieva's flower shop has recently reopened, as evidenced by posts on the boutique's Instagram page. After a 5-week break, the shop owner posted a video in which she advertised a bouquet worth more than 9,000 hryvnias.

When the client says "make it to your taste", we get such works of floral art. The cost of the composition: 9 250 UAH,

- Alina Lebedeva signed the video.
Image

After studying the boutique's profile, it becomes clear that such expensive bouquets are obviously ordered infrequently. After all, there are only a few bouquets worth more than 8 and 9 thousand hryvnias on the page in the pinned stories. The rest are much cheaper.

This suggests that in this way the civilian wife of the former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur may try to legalize her wealth through the alleged increase in sales of expensive bouquets. Especially if we take into account that the ex-official only mentioned in his last declaration that he cohabited with Alina Lebedieva and did not indicate either her income from business activities or the funds she owns.

Add

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur. In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmedthat they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. The head of the Public Council at the NAPC, Kateryna Butko, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina lived together.

Later, it turned out that Sokur lives with Alina Lebedieva. According to the Youcontrol system, the girl registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED of activity  is retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position at the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022. In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva was doing so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center. 

According to Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement, Sokur's stunning success may be due to another very interesting aspect: legalization of funds through her business.

NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk told UNN that the agency continues to monitor Yevhen Sokur's lifestyle.

Recall

Sokur is also being investigated for a criminal offense of malfeasance in office. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022, under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of power by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
instagramInstagram

