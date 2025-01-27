Deputy commander of a military unit detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region for stealing night vision devices worth almost UAH 4 million

A deputy commander of a military unit was detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region, who is suspected of stealing night vision devices worth almost 4 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

"As part of the operational combination, we managed to establish that the deputy commander in charge of logistics in the unit decided to misappropriate expensive equipment. The documentation he prepared stated that 24 night vision devices were lost in combat. The cost of the equipment reaches almost 4 million hryvnias," the statement said.

As noted, the detainee ordered his subordinates to hide night vision devices in a pile of garbage in one of the warehouses.

As a result of the searches, all material evidence of illegal activity was seized at the military unit's locations, including its storage facilities, as well as at the man's residence.

"He was served a notice of suspicion for misappropriation of other military property by a military officer with abuse of office, which caused significant damage, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI said.

The measure of restraint imposed on the defendant was custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 7.7 million.

According to the sanction of the article, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Also, as part of the pre-trial investigation, the involvement of other military personnel, including the unit's command, is currently being checked. In addition, an internal investigation and an inventory of military property in the unit are being conducted.

