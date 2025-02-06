NACP continues to monitor lifestyle of Hetmantsev's aide: he may face criminal liability for lying in declaration

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), in response to a request from UNN, reported that it continues to check the lifestyle of former acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who is currently working as an assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev.

In order to establish the compliance of the standard of living of Yevhen Sokur with the property owned by him and his family members and the income received by them, the National Agency, in accordance with Art. 514 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" (hereinafter - the Law), monitors the lifestyle of the said declarant - the NACP said in its response.

At the same time, the agency refused to disclose the interim results of the inspection of Sokur's lifestyle.

"Regarding the question: "What responsibility can he be brought to?" we inform that the declarant, Yevhen Sokur, may be held criminally, administratively or civilly liable for violation of anti-corruption legislation," the NACP said.

Details

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur. In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. The head of the Public Council at the NAPC, Kateryna Butko, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina had a common life.

Later it turned outthat Sokur was living with Alina Lebedeva. According to the Youcontrol system, the girl registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED activity is the retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position in the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022. In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva was doing so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

According to Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement, Sokur's stunning success may be due to another very interesting aspect: legalization of funds through her business.

After the media published the name of Sokur's live-in girlfriend, he mentioned his common-law wife, Alina Lebedieva, in his declaration submitted in connection with his dismissal from the tax authorities. However, Hetmantsev's assistant decided not to indicate her income and property.

Recall

Sokur is also being investigated for a criminal offense of malfeasance in office. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022, under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.