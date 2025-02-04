TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34682 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103448 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106749 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125005 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102606 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103603 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113337 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116934 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 103869 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103869 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 96845 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96845 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113492 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113492 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
09:52 AM • 30403 views

09:52 AM • 30403 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107956 views

09:59 AM • 107956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34682 views

02:39 PM • 34682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125005 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125005 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130637 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153383 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153383 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 4517 views

03:20 PM • 4517 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 11179 views

02:48 PM • 11179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 107956 views

09:59 AM • 107956 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113492 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113492 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138841 views
TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28655 views

A soldier of the Odesa military training center offered to remove persons liable for military service from the wanted list for bribes. He was detained while receiving $500 and faces up to 8 years in prison.

An employee of the TCR was detained in Odesa while receiving a bribe for a "service" to remove a client from the wanted list, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found that a 29-year-old soldier from one of the Odesa district recruitment centers was spreading information among his friends about the possibility of influencing DTCR officials by helping conscripts avoid mobilization for a monetary reward.

Law enforcers documented how the military promised the two men to remove their "wanted" status. The service cost $500 for an Odesa resident and twice as much for a resident of the region.

Police detained the suspect while he was receiving a bribe. Money, a phone, and documents were seized.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, obtaining an undue advantage for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of undue advantage.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 242,240. 

The defendant faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI29.01.25, 11:48 • 37550 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

