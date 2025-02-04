TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money

An employee of the TCR was detained in Odesa while receiving a bribe for a "service" to remove a client from the wanted list, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found that a 29-year-old soldier from one of the Odesa district recruitment centers was spreading information among his friends about the possibility of influencing DTCR officials by helping conscripts avoid mobilization for a monetary reward.

Law enforcers documented how the military promised the two men to remove their "wanted" status. The service cost $500 for an Odesa resident and twice as much for a resident of the region.

Police detained the suspect while he was receiving a bribe. Money, a phone, and documents were seized.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, obtaining an undue advantage for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of undue advantage.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 242,240.

The defendant faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

