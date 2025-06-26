In Hungary, allegedly 95% of the population is against Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of the Voks2025 survey.

Details

The government of Viktor Orban stated that 2 million 284 thousand Hungarians took part in the voting.

It is worth noting that Voks2025 is not a referendum, but a consultative vote that has no legal force and can only be used as a political tool.

Reference

The so-called nationwide survey Voks 2025 was initiated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stating that he simply wants to know the opinion of the population on the single question "Do you support Ukraine's accession to the European Union?" It lasted in Hungary from April 14 to June 20.

Also, UNN reported that Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. In turn, the advisor to the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that supporting Ukraine would cost the country $100 billion per year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused the Hungarian government of anti-Ukrainian hysteria and manipulations regarding Ukraine's membership in the EU. They called the campaign "VOKS2025" disinformation.

Reminder

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tysa", Peter Magyar, stated about the "complete failure" of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.