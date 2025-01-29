New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI

In Kharkiv, a new scheme to evade mobilization was blocked in one of the territorial recruitment centers - due to an alleged change of residence, searches were conducted in the recruitment center, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to operational information, those wishing to evade service were offered to officially register with the TCR subordinate to the defendants, allegedly due to a change of residence. For this purpose, it was not even necessary to go to the military registration and enlistment office, as all documents were filled out without the presence of the "client". Then the men were issued summonses every month, which allowed them to move freely around the city," the SBI said.

According to the bureau, the person liable for military service had to pay UAH 70 thousand for transferring to the required TCR and issuing monthly summonses.

The SBI detained an intermediary who, according to the SBI, was sent by the organizers of the scheme to receive money from another evader. The defendant himself was also allegedly evading service using the same scheme.

"He was served a notice of suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Bureau said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.

"We are checking the actions of the TCR employees, including the management team. A number of searches have been conducted, including in the TCR. Documents for new "clients" were seized and are currently being studied," the SBI emphasized.

