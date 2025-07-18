Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff
Kyiv • UNN
Hanna Ivanchenko has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Ukraine from July 18, 2025. The previous chief, Yevhen Ferbey, has been dismissed from his position.
Hanna Ivanchenko has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This is stated in government order No. 736-r of July 17, writes UNN.
Appoint Ivanchenko Hanna Volodymyrivna to the position of Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine from July 18, 2025
By previous order No. 735-r, the government dismissed Yevhen Ferbey from the position of Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine.
