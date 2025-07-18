Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staff

Hanna Ivanchenko has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. This is stated in government order No. 736-r of July 17, writes UNN.

Appoint Ivanchenko Hanna Volodymyrivna to the position of Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine from July 18, 2025 - stated in the text of the order signed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

By previous order No. 735-r, the government dismissed Yevhen Ferbey from the position of Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

