Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia district with at least 9 "Shaheds". Destruction and fires in non-residential premises were recorded in the suburbs of the regional center, and a man was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, fires broke out and non-residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the attack.

According to updated information, a 79-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Medics provided all necessary assistance," he added.

Recall

On July 15, as a result of a massive drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, a 12-year-old child was wounded. Medics provided her with the necessary assistance. Zaporizhzhia region was under air alert for more than 16 hours due to the attack of 24 "Shaheds".

