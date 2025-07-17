$41.810.01
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Yermak: Trump can end the war in Ukraine this year by increasing sanctions pressure on China and India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1792 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak stated that Donald Trump could end the war in Ukraine by the end of 2025. This is possible by imposing secondary sanctions against countries that buy Russian fuel, such as China and India.

Yermak: Trump can end the war in Ukraine this year by increasing sanctions pressure on China and India

US President Donald Trump can end the war in Ukraine by the end of 2025 if a plan to impose secondary sanctions against countries buying Russian fuel is implemented. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in an interview with The Times, writes UNN.

Details

Trump can end the war in Ukraine with secondary sanctions

- Yermak said, according to the publication.

He added that Donald Trump could "end the war in Ukraine by the end of this year." According to the adviser, "the threat of secondary sanctions for buyers of Russian oil and gas will force China and India to support peace agreements to avoid a trade war."

Only economic problems can force Putin to admit that continuing this war is too costly for him

 - he said in an interview with The Times.

Addition

As most of Russia's trade deals in Europe have been curtailed due to sanctions since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Moscow relies heavily on trade with China, which buys 47% of Russian oil exports, and India, which buys 38%. China also accounts for 44% of coal exports, and India for 19%.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of the United States of America "is very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

Later, Trump's spokeswoman stated that he is optimistic about diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine, but "is a realist, which he has already demonstrated with the example of Iran."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
Donald Trump
India
Andriy Yermak
China
