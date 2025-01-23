Attempted murder of SBI employee: the bureau says the attacker is a serviceman in the unauthorized abandonment of a military unit

The man who attacked the SBI employee turned out to be a serviceman in the unauthorized abandonment of a military unit, said Tetiana Sapian, Strategic Communications Advisor at the State Bureau of Investigation, during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

The SBI law enforcement officer is feeling well... The point is that the SBI officer was performing his direct duties, and the serviceman, who is in the unauthorized abandonment of a military unit, decided not to communicate but to try to assassinate the law enforcement officer - Sapian said.

A 28-year-old man attacked an SBI officer with a knife during the investigation and fled, the police with the involvement of KORD detained the attacker, who faces up to 15 years or life imprisonment.