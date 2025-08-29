From August 28 to 29, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 818 unique targets, including Russian personnel, vehicles, artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles. The SBS reports this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

Within 24 hours, the SBS group's units hit 818 unique enemy targets - the report says.

It is noted that within 24 hours, the following were hit:

164 personnel units, of which 86 were eliminated;

37 vehicles and 27 motorcycles;

16 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 12 armored vehicles.

In addition, 90 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (of the "copter" and "wing" type) were destroyed, and 16 take-off points for UAV operators were hit. In total, throughout August (01–29.08), 21411 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4986 were enemy personnel - added the SBS.

Recall

On August 29, the Russian occupation army in the war in Ukraine lost 850 servicemen. The Defense Forces destroyed 4 enemy tanks and dozens of other equipment and weapons.