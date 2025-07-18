Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 88586 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 86153 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 75838 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 98900 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 95257 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 96257 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 440161 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 169959 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 167577 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119167 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.8m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Washington prepares to transfer Patriot to Ukraine through European procurements and considers selling from its own stocks - WhitakerJuly 17, 04:37 PM • 8406 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 28724 views
A well-known "overseer" of southern Ukraine detained: almost 50 searches conductedJuly 17, 05:28 PM • 11169 views
Bad weather hit Lviv: streets flooded, cars went underwaterJuly 17, 05:56 PM • 14468 views
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has died09:17 PM • 6212 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 88586 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 110084 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 123650 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 306943 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 440161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Lviv
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 28835 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 43210 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 160304 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 224402 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 239523 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
Time (magazine)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander

Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The occupation administration of Crimea earned over 28 million dollars in the first half of 2025 from the sale of "nationalized" Ukrainian property. This accounts for almost half of the profit received over the previous two years of the full-scale invasion.

Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW

In the first half of 2025, the occupation administration of Crimea received over $28 million in profit as a result of the seizure and so-called "nationalization" of Ukrainian property on the temporarily occupied peninsula. This was reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated July 17.

Details

As ISW writes, the head of the Crimean State Occupation Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, stated on July 15 that "the occupation administration sold 25 real estate objects nationalized from 'enemies of Crimea and Russia', earning 2.2 billion rubles (about $28 million) for the Crimean budget in the first six months of 2025."

Russia uses the seizure and nationalization of property as a punitive measure in occupied Ukraine, depriving Ukrainians of their real estate. ISW has reported in detail on how Russia also uses the seizure and nationalization of property to profit from the occupation of Ukraine, effectively using the sale of this property as a source of income for the Russian budget.

- reports the Institute for the Study of War.

It is noted that the occupation administration of Crimea seems to be intensifying efforts to sell "nationalized property" and the profit from "nationalization" amounted to 4.8 billion rubles ($61 million) between 2022 and 2024, while the value for the first six months of 2025 alone (2.2 billion rubles/$28 million) is almost half of what was received in the first two years of the full-scale invasion.

Recall

Russia added over 250,000 real estate objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to its register. The Institute for the Study of War reports that this will allow the invaders to nationalize property and sell it to Russians.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers will try to sell the seized property at auctions07.04.25, 13:09 • 13784 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Institute for the Study of War
Crimea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9