Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked

On the night of July 18, a collision between Volvo and MAN trucks occurred on the 106th kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa Highway. There were no casualties, but one lane in the direction of Kyiv is blocked. This was reported to UNN by the patrol police.

Details

On the 106th km of the Kyiv — Odesa highway, M-05, today, around 3 a.m., a road accident without injuries occurred involving two freight vehicles: Volvo and MAN. Patrol officers established that the driver of the Volvo car collided with a MAN vehicle with a semi-trailer that was moving ahead. As a result of the accident, the cargo in the form of sheet metal scattered across the road - the comment reads.

Law enforcement officers added that a protocol was drawn up against the driver of the Volvo car for violating traffic rules, which led to the accident.

Currently, one lane of traffic in the direction of Kyiv is blocked, the one closer to the roadside. There is no traffic jam - added the patrol police.

