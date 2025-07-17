$41.810.01
Tragic accident in Cherkasy region: Lexus drove into a ditch, female driver died, two children hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4636 views

On the 165th kilometer of the "Kyiv-Odesa" highway, a Lexus RX350 drove into a ditch, and the 29-year-old female driver died on the spot. A 61-year-old female passenger, a 12-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy were hospitalized.

Tragic accident in Cherkasy region: Lexus drove into a ditch, female driver died, two children hospitalized

A Lexus RX350 went off the road on a curved section on July 16, around 6:00 PM, at the 165th kilometer of the "Kyiv-Odesa" highway. A 61-year-old female passenger and two children were hospitalized; the 29-year-old female driver died at the scene of the accident.

UNN reports with reference to Cherkasy Oblast Police.

Details

The road accident occurred on July 16, around 6:00 PM, at the 165th kilometer of the "Kyiv-Odesa" highway.

Investigators preliminarily established that the 29-year-old female driver of the Lexus RX350 lost control on a curved section of the road and went off the carriageway.

The car drove into a ditch and overturned. The 29-year-old female driver died at the scene of the accident.

- the police inform.

Passengers were hospitalized:

a 61-year-old woman,

a 12-year-old girl,

a 3-year-old boy with bodily injuries.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident, the investigation is ongoing, and the causes of the road accident. A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles, resulting in the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, a minibus collided with a truck, as a result of which 12 people were injured, mostly with fractures and bruises.

The bus with Ukrainians that was involved in an accident in Hungary was traveling from Lviv to the city of Ohrid for a dance festival. As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

