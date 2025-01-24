NACP has not yet completed the lifestyle check of Hetmantsev's aide, former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) continues to monitor the lifestyle of former acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who is currently working as an assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev. This was stated by NACP Chairman Viktor Pavlushchyk in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

"As far as I know, no, it hasn't," Pavlushchyk said when asked whether the NACP had completed monitoring of Sokur's lifestyle.

According to him, the timeframe for such an audit varies and "it differs from situation to situation.

Pavlushchyk explained that the timing of the monitoring depends, in particular, on the information that needs to be verified. "There can be many factors here, ranging from the information that is on the surface, we can check and analyze it, to information that is also hidden. And it takes quite a long time to verify this information," said the NACP Head.

At the same time, Pavlushchak refused to talk about the interim results of monitoring Sokur's lifestyle, explaining that the NACP often cooperates with other law enforcement agencies during such inspections.

We can't talk about intermediate results or any final results for sure. I believe that this information should be disseminated closer to some kind of procedural decision, because a lot of our work is related to the activities of legal authorities, and we must work in a complex to achieve the most effective results, - he noted.

Recall

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur . In response to UNN's request , the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his live-in girlfriend Alina had a common life.

Later it turned outthat Sokur was living with Alina Lebedeva. According to the Youcontrol system, the girl registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED activity is the retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position in the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022. In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva was doing so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

According to Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement, Sokur's stunning success may be due to another very interesting aspect: legalization of funds through her business.

After Sokur's dismissal from the State Tax Service, Lebedeva's boutique was closed for "technical reasons.

Add

Sokur is also being investigated for a criminal offense of malfeasance in office. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022, under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and the state's defense capability. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.