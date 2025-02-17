Last year, the SBI investigated more than 300 cases of organizing illegal border crossings

Last year, the SBI investigated 310 cases of organizing illegal border crossings. Most often, men were deregistered due to fake diagnoses of unfitness. This was reported by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Last year, the SBI investigated 310 cases of organizing illegal border crossings. The organization is carried out by employees of the TCC, MSEC, medical workers and law enforcement officers. That is, those who have the appropriate authority and access to relevant information, - Sapian said.

She noted that most often men were deregistered because of fake diagnoses of unfitness.

13 men attempted to cross the border into Hungary, hiding under the sand

Addendum



Law enforcers conducted over 200 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine regarding illegal departure of persons liable for military service abroad.



Since January 1, 2025 , a new system of assessment of daily functioning, conducted by expert teams of practitioners, has been launched, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise has been eliminated.

