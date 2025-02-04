13 men attempted to cross the border into Hungary, hiding under the sand

13 men wanted to enter Hungary in the back of a truck, covered with sand, they were detained in the Zakarpattia region, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Border guards uncovered a scheme of illegal crossing of the state border. A group of men tried to enter the EU, hiding in a truck under a layer of sand.

A joint group of law enforcement officers stopped a "KAMAZ" truck near the village of Velyka Palad. Inside the hiding place were 13 people from nine regions of Ukraine who intended to illegally leave for Hungary. The cost of the "services" was from 8 to 10 thousand dollars per person.

The driver and two of his accomplices were detained. Law enforcement officers seized weapons, vehicles, night vision devices and cash.

The suspects were informed of the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose one of them a preventive measure - 60 days in custody with the possibility of bail of more than 4.5 million hryvnias. The investigation is ongoing.

