More than 60 notices of suspicion were served for schemes of men's travel abroad after 600 searches

As a result of 600 searches across Ukraine, more than 60 suspicions have been served on organizers and participants for smuggling men across the border, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"In just one day, police eliminated almost fifty schemes of illegal border crossing by men of military age in 22 regions of the country," the statement reads.

The frauds detected include smuggling outside checkpoints, forging health documents, fictitious entries in the Shlyakh information system, and others.

Among the defendants are heads of hospitals of various levels, officials of the TCC, MSEC and MEC, as well as civilians who searched for potential "clients" through friends and closed telegram channels.

For those wishing to avoid mobilization, their "services" cost from 5 to 22 thousand dollars. The offenders legalized the money by buying cars and real estate, and in some cases, they moved it offshore, the police said.

During the searches, the police seized lists of trafficked persons for 2024, forged documents and seals of various government agencies, weapons, black books, cash in various currencies.

"Investigators have announced 60 suspicions of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. Among the suspects are both ordinary performers and organizers, including heads of state institutions of various levels," the statement said.

The actions of the defendants are classified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. They face up to nine years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

The first stage of the special operation has been completed, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The police are reportedly identifying other people involved in organizing schemes for illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine during the war.

