More than 60 notices of suspicion were served for schemes of men's travel abroad after 600 searches

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16686 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160316 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104330 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74344 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124769 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123241 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69313 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83759 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177598 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123243 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124772 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150291 views
Actual
More than 60 notices of suspicion were served for schemes of men's travel abroad after 600 searches

More than 60 notices of suspicion were served for schemes of men's travel abroad after 600 searches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50059 views

Police conducted 600 searches in 22 regions of Ukraine, uncovering illegal border crossing schemes. 60 suspicions were served on organizers and participants, including heads of state institutions.

As a result of 600 searches across Ukraine, more than 60 suspicions have been served on organizers and participants for smuggling men across the border, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"In just one day, police eliminated almost fifty schemes of illegal border crossing by men of military age in 22 regions of the country," the statement reads.

The frauds detected include smuggling outside checkpoints, forging health documents, fictitious entries in the Shlyakh information system, and others.

Among the defendants are heads of hospitals of various levels, officials of the TCC, MSEC and MEC, as well as civilians who searched for potential "clients" through friends and closed telegram channels.

For those wishing to avoid mobilization, their "services" cost from 5 to 22 thousand dollars. The offenders legalized the money by buying cars and real estate, and in some cases, they moved it offshore, the police said.

During the searches, the police seized lists of trafficked persons for 2024, forged documents and seals of various government agencies, weapons, black books, cash in various currencies.

"Investigators have announced 60 suspicions of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. Among the suspects are both ordinary performers and organizers, including heads of state institutions of various levels," the statement said.

The actions of the defendants are classified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. They face up to nine years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions. 

The first stage of the special operation has been completed, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The police are reportedly identifying other people involved in organizing schemes for illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine during the war.

Large-scale special operation: 600 searches are conducted in Ukraine due to schemes of men's travel abroad10.01.25, 08:46 • 26632 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising