Large-scale special operation: 600 searches are conducted in Ukraine due to schemes of men's travel abroad

Law enforcers are conducting large-scale searches - more than 600 - across the country to organize illegal channels for smuggling men across the border, the National Police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"More than 600 simultaneous searches are being conducted by DSR operatives and National Police investigators, and this is only the first stage of a special operation to block the channels of trafficking of men of military age abroad," the police reported on social media.

As indicated, these are organizers and members of groups that help men cross the border bypassing official checkpoints.

According to available data, the traffickers have helped hundreds of people liable for military service to cross these routes.

"The operation is ongoing in all regions of Ukraine. Details of the special operation will be made public after all investigative actions are completed," the police said.

Chernyshov: Ukrainians abroad are ready to be offered jobs with reservations from mobilization