Chernyshov: Ukrainians abroad are ready to be offered jobs with reservations from mobilization

The state is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense enterprises with the possibility of reservations from mobilization. This was stated by the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, the decision to return is at the discretion of the citizens themselves, but the country is ready to support those who choose this path.

"Today, Ukraine and some industries need specialists like air. This includes the defense industry, the military-industrial sector, and other industries. We have a shortage of professionals, we have a shortage of specialists, and Ukraine is ready to exempt most of them from military service," Chernyshov said.

He noted that to attract Ukrainians, it is planned to create special job centers both in Ukraine and abroad. These centers will assist in finding a job and provide professionals with the opportunity to realize their potential if they do not intend to continue serving in the Armed Forces.

The minister also emphasized that most Ukrainian men, in his opinion, are ready to contribute to the country's development.

He added that the main task for many people nowadays is to protect the state.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov statedthat half of the men of military age currently abroad are ready to return to Ukraine without the end of the war, provided that the issue of reservations is resolved.

He added that the future Unity Hubs abroad will address issues of mobilization and military registration documents, as well as facilitate employment in Ukraine.