"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Chernyshov: Ukrainians abroad are ready to be offered jobs with reservations from mobilization

Chernyshov: Ukrainians abroad are ready to be offered jobs with reservations from mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33743 views

The state is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense companies with the possibility of reservations from mobilization. There are plans to create special job centers in Ukraine and abroad.

The state is ready to offer Ukrainians abroad jobs at defense enterprises with the possibility of reservations from mobilization. This was stated by the Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, the decision to return is at the discretion of the citizens themselves, but the country is ready to support those who choose this path.

"Today, Ukraine and some industries need specialists like air. This includes the defense industry, the military-industrial sector, and other industries. We have a shortage of professionals, we have a shortage of specialists, and Ukraine is ready to exempt most of them from military service," Chernyshov said.

He noted that to attract Ukrainians, it is planned to create special job centers both in Ukraine and abroad. These centers will assist in finding a job and provide professionals with the opportunity to realize their potential if they do not intend to continue serving in the Armed Forces.

The minister also emphasized that most Ukrainian men, in his opinion, are ready to contribute to the country's development.

He added that the main task for many people nowadays is to protect the state.

Recall

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov statedthat half of the men of military age currently abroad are ready to return to Ukraine without the end of the war, provided that the issue of reservations is resolved. 

He added that the future Unity Hubs abroad will address issues of mobilization and military registration documents, as well as facilitate employment in Ukraine.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Our people abroad
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

