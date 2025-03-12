Zelensky: Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks on the territory of the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The President stated that Ukrainian troops continue to operate on the territory of the Kursk region, despite the pressure from the Russians. He also emphasized the likelihood of information attacks from the Russian Federation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops continue to perform tasks in the territory of the Kursk region, despite the fact that the Russians are trying to put maximum pressure, reports UNN.
Details
"Our troops in the territory of the Kursk region are performing their tasks. The Russians are trying unequivocally to put maximum pressure on our troops. The military command is doing what it should do, saving the maximum number of lives of our soldiers.
We understand what the Russian side will demonstrate in the coming days. I think the question is not even that they are raising the degree in the Kursk direction. They will be intimidating. I think there will be different ones. And nuclear in nature as well. It must be understood that this is a clear instruction manual of the Russian Federation before any format of diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that one should look at this soberly and react to real threats, not only to informational ones.
"Of course, people should not be in an information vacuum, and our intelligence, and our military, the Ministry of Defense should quickly react, refute this or that information, threats or not threats. But we must prepare for strong information pressure. Believe me, we personally have been in such situations of various formats for some time. We understand what is happening," Zelenskyy added.
Addition
Today, the OSINT project DeepState reported that the enemy had occupied Makhnovka, Zamostia, and Kozacha Loknya in the Kursk region.
Reminder
During the day, 259 battles took place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction.