Scandal on TikTok: Hailey Bieber denies accusations of mocking Selena Gomez
A representative for Hailey Bieber denies that the model liked a video criticizing Selena Gomez's photoshoot for Interview. The scandal arose from a TikTok blogger who claimed Bieber's reaction to her post.
American model Hailey Bieber denied that she "liked" a TikTok post that mocked the joint photoshoot of Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco for Interview magazine.
TikTok user Courtney Presto claimed that Hailey reacted to her video, in which she criticized some of the couple's photos. However, Bieber's representative denied this claim in a comment to Us Weekly.
This never happened. This whole story was made up by the content creator who wanted to profit from an old, tired narrative
Gomez's fans accused Hailey of deliberately negative behavior towards the singer, pointing out that the post only had 5 thousand likes, but, according to them, still caught the attention of Justin Bieber's wife.
The author of the TikTok video, Courtney, mocked some images, including a rather strange shot of Selena's legs resting on Benny's cheeks.
This is the worst. Sorry for doing this to everyone, but I had to look at these photos, so you should too
According to Courtney, Hailey liked the video, and it did not go unnoticed by other TikTok users.
Hailey Bieber, why do you like this? Is Hailey Bieber so obsessed with Selena like a girl? Just leave her alone
Selena Gomez herself did not comment on the situation, instead, on Sunday she shared a video in which she enjoys a ride in a pink convertible with Benny Blanco.
She also announced the release of her new album I Said I Love You First, which is scheduled for release on March 21.
