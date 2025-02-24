“Exhausting and pathetic": Justin Bieber denies rumors of drug use

American singer Justin Bieber has denied speculation that he is using drugs after his emaciated appearance in public caused concern among fans.

After the singer appeared in New York with red eyes and dark circles under his eyes, fans began to worry about his health. Some suggested that drugs could be the cause of this appearance. However, the artist's representative said that such allegations “are absolutely untrue.

The repeated story that Justin uses hard drugs is completely untrue - his representative told TMZ, adding that his client is actually “in one of the best moments of his life.

He also explained that the singer is currently focused on raising his six-month-old son Jack Blues, his wife Hailey Bieber and working on creating new music. And the singer's tired appearance is explained by a sleepless night due to working in the studio and taking care of his son, who had difficulty sleeping.

Bieber's representative also explained that last year was a turning point for Bieber, as he broke off several close friendships and business relationships that were no longer useful to him.

In addition, the rumors that the singer has mental and physical health problems are reportedly devastating. His representative told the publication that these reports are “exhausting and pathetic and show that, despite the obvious truth, people want to support negative, obscene, and bad stories.

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that Justin Bieber was repeatedly seen in New York with a tired and depressed expression on his face, which caused a wave of discussions on social media. People close to the singer explained Justin's tired appearance as a result of being “on the verge of seclusion”, struggling with the pressure of large crowds and constant public attention after years in the public eye.