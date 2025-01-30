Selena Gomez mocks Republican who called for “deportation”

ukenru
02:39 PM • 73381 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93425 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106888 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109880 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134232 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103732 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102413 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 50404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118040 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 55790 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112605 views
02:39 PM • 73381 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129967 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134232 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156009 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118040 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139878 views
Selena Gomez mocks Republican who called for “deportation”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 140130 views

Selena Gomez found herself at the center of a scandal after a video in support of immigrants affected by Trump's deportation raids. A former Republican Senate candidate called for the singer's deportation, to which she ironically responded.

The American singer Selena Gomez found herself in a scandal after  a video in which she expressed sympathy for immigrants affected by the deportation raids of the Donald Trump administration. One of the former US Senate candidates from the Republican Party called for the deportation of the artist, to which she responded with irony.

This was reported by The Guardian, UNN.

Details [1

According to media reports, responding to a comment by a former US Senate candidate  that she should be “deported” because of her video, Gomez wrote on social media: “Thanks for the laughs.

However, the singer deleted the video amid a surge in social media activity, partly triggered by conservatives who support the deportation raids that the Trump administration has been conducting at the beginning of his second presidency, which began on January 20.

AddendumAddendum

 In the video in question, Gomez, 32, wipes away tears and says: “I just wanted to say that I am very sorry. All my people are being attacked, my children. I don't understand. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I will try everything. I promise.

The Trump administration responded to Gomez's statement. Answering a question in a Fox News interview about the video, Trump's “border czar” Tom Homan referred to the administration's unfounded claim that immigration raids were aimed exclusively at people with criminal records who came to the United States without permission.

If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law

- Homan said of the raids, which have led to reports of Native Americans being detained and demanded to show proof of citizenship.

“We will carry out this operation without apology.

In addition, former Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Utah, Sam Parker, published posts on social media accusing Gomez of having a “dependent attitude” that deserves deportation from the country she has been a citizen of all her life.

In one of his posts, Parker insulted Gomez, calling her “a descendant of Mexican illegal immigrants,” adding, “Maybe Selena should be deported too?”

In the second post, Parker said: “Deport Selena Gomez,” after which he went on to mock the artist, the fans who stood up to defend her, and the media that covered his rant.

As a reminder , the White House reported the detention of 538 illegal immigrants, including a terrorist suspect. Among the detainees are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and people convicted of crimes against minors.

Alina Volianska

Contact us about advertising