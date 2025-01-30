Selena Gomez mocks Republican who called for “deportation”

The American singer Selena Gomez found herself in a scandal after a video in which she expressed sympathy for immigrants affected by the deportation raids of the Donald Trump administration. One of the former US Senate candidates from the Republican Party called for the deportation of the artist, to which she responded with irony.

According to media reports, responding to a comment by a former US Senate candidate that she should be “deported” because of her video, Gomez wrote on social media: “Thanks for the laughs.

However, the singer deleted the video amid a surge in social media activity, partly triggered by conservatives who support the deportation raids that the Trump administration has been conducting at the beginning of his second presidency, which began on January 20.

In the video in question, Gomez, 32, wipes away tears and says: “I just wanted to say that I am very sorry. All my people are being attacked, my children. I don't understand. I wish I could do something, but I can't. I will try everything. I promise.

The Trump administration responded to Gomez's statement. Answering a question in a Fox News interview about the video, Trump's “border czar” Tom Homan referred to the administration's unfounded claim that immigration raids were aimed exclusively at people with criminal records who came to the United States without permission.

If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law - Homan said of the raids, which have led to reports of Native Americans being detained and demanded to show proof of citizenship.

“We will carry out this operation without apology.

In addition, former Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Utah, Sam Parker, published posts on social media accusing Gomez of having a “dependent attitude” that deserves deportation from the country she has been a citizen of all her life.

In one of his posts, Parker insulted Gomez, calling her “a descendant of Mexican illegal immigrants,” adding, “Maybe Selena should be deported too?”

In the second post, Parker said: “Deport Selena Gomez,” after which he went on to mock the artist, the fans who stood up to defend her, and the media that covered his rant.

As a reminder , the White House reported the detention of 538 illegal immigrants, including a terrorist suspect. Among the detainees are members of the Tren de Aragua gang and people convicted of crimes against minors.