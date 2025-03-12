The US has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that intelligence sharing with Ukraine has been resumed on behalf of President Trump. This brings us closer to ending the war.
The United States has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine on the instructions of President Donald Trump, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on March 12 on X, UNN writes.
Thanks to the leadership of US President Donald Trump, we have taken one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine. On the instructions of the President, the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended
This happened after the US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, following which this decision of the United States became known.
The USA is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.11.03.25, 20:02 • 189399 views
Context
On March 3, it became known about the decision of the Trump administration to suspend all military aid to Ukraine. This happened after a disagreement in the Oval Office during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.
It was initially reported that the suspension did not affect intelligence sharing. However, on March 5, the press began to write, citing sources, that this was also put on pause. Later, CIA Director John Ratcliffe indirectly confirmed the pause in aid to Ukraine "on the intelligence front".