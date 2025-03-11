The USA is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
The USA is lifting the pause in the exchange of intelligence information with Ukraine. This was announced in a joint statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah.
The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN citing the Office of the President.
Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United States and Ukraine took important steps towards restoring reliable peace in Ukraine. Representatives of both countries highly appreciated the courage of the Ukrainian people defending their state and agreed that now is the time to begin the process of establishing lasting peace
It is reported that the Ukrainian delegation once again expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people to President Trump, the US Congress, and the people of the United States for enabling significant progress towards peace.
Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for an immediate implementation of a temporary 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation. The United States will inform Russia that reciprocity from Russia is key to achieving peace.
The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the aforementioned ceasefire regime, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.
Both delegations agreed to determine the composition of their negotiating teams and to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine's long-term security. The United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives of Russia. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that European partners must be involved in the peace process.
Finally, the presidents of both countries agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible for the development of Ukraine's critical mineral resources to strengthen Ukraine's economy and ensure long-term prosperity and security for Ukraine.
A senior Ukrainian official commented to AFP assessed that negotiations with the Americans in Saudi Arabia are going "normally," as reported by French media.
On March 11, a high-level meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, US participant, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz briefly responded: "They are progressing" ("Getting there").
A member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the progress of negotiations with the US team, stating that "work is ongoing."