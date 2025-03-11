The USA is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109012 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170059 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107109 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343582 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173755 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145015 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196158 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124896 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108166 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86695 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11604 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24430 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12275 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21309 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17679 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86700 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109012 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170059 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160458 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21310 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24431 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38745 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47344 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135906 views
The USA is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 189399 views

The USA is lifting the pause in the exchange of intelligence information with Ukraine. This was announced in a joint statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah.

The USA is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.

The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN citing the Office of the President.

Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the United States and Ukraine took important steps towards restoring reliable peace in Ukraine. Representatives of both countries highly appreciated the courage of the Ukrainian people defending their state and agreed that now is the time to begin the process of establishing lasting peace 

- the statement reads.

It is reported that the Ukrainian delegation once again expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Ukrainian people to President Trump, the US Congress, and the people of the United States for enabling significant progress towards peace.

Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for an immediate implementation of a temporary 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation. The United States will inform Russia that reciprocity from Russia is key to achieving peace.

The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine 

- it is emphasized in the statement.

The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the aforementioned ceasefire regime, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Both delegations agreed to determine the composition of their negotiating teams and to immediately begin negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraine's long-term security. The United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives of Russia. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that European partners must be involved in the peace process.

Finally, the presidents of both countries agreed to conclude a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible for the development of Ukraine's critical mineral resources to strengthen Ukraine's economy and ensure long-term prosperity and security for Ukraine.

11.03.25, 19:21 • 16510 views

A senior Ukrainian official commented to AFP assessed that negotiations with the Americans in Saudi Arabia are going "normally," as reported by French media.

On March 11, a high-level meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.

In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, US participant, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz briefly responded: "They are progressing" ("Getting there").

A member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the USA in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the progress of negotiations with the US team, stating that "work is ongoing."

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
United States
Ukraine
