The U.S. State Department hints at "fantastic news" after negotiations with Ukraine in Jeddah
Kyiv • UNN
The spokesperson for the U.S. State Department expressed optimism regarding negotiations with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Both the Ukrainian and American sides confirm progress in discussing pathways to peace.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce stated that the U.S. is very optimistic regarding the meeting of U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.
"We are in Saudi Arabia, where Rubio is negotiating to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look. I will be in touch soon and share important news," Bruce wrote on X.
Bruce stated that there could be "fantastic news".
"A very exciting day, a day that is significant for all people around the world when it comes to important matters. I hope you are having a great day. So there may be other fantastic news about humanity, which is why we are very optimistic… I will keep you updated here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia," she stated.
Supplement
A senior Ukrainian official commented to AFP that the negotiations with the Americans in Saudi Arabia are going "normally," as reported by French media.
On March 11, a high-level meeting of Ukrainian and U.S. delegations began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, U.S. participant, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, briefly responded: "They are progressing" ("Getting there").
A member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the U.S. in Jeddah, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak commented on the progress of negotiations with the U.S. team, stating that "work is ongoing."