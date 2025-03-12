Expert on negotiations between Kyiv and the USA in Jeddah: it was important to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17135 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108102 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169471 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106758 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173594 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144880 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196132 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124863 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108157 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38524 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86142 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24071 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11977 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20941 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160338 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20989 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24117 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38578 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47306 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135869 views
Expert on negotiations between Kyiv and the USA in Jeddah: it was important to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138003 views

The negotiations showed that Ukraine wants peace, and the USA is ready for constructive cooperation. Intelligence exchange and security assistance have been restored.

Expert on negotiations between Kyiv and the USA in Jeddah: it was important to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war

It was crucial to show the American delegation during the negotiations that Ukraine wants an end to the war, because after the incident in the Oval Office, opposing theses were voiced. This opinion was expressed to a journalist by UNN by the head of the "Institute of American Studies" Vladyslav Faraponov and noted that the story about security guarantees was pushed aside, but this is not a defeat and explained why.

They (negotiations - ed.) are very positive, especially considering the events of late February. Definitely, these negotiations exceeded all expectations. It was crucial for this American delegation to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war, because after the incident in the Oval Office, opposing theses were voiced and this needed to be seriously corrected

- said Faraponov.

Therefore, in his opinion, in this context, there are no special alternatives but to agree to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime.

I would say that this is not just a proposal to agree to a ceasefire, it is actually a proposal to agree to the idea of ​​the Americans talking about it with the Russians, confirming that Ukraine will comply with the ceasefire

- said Faraponov.

He noted that this is actually a third of the necessary step on the part of, in particular, the Trump administration.

"It seems to me that despite the fact that to a certain extent the story about security guarantees was pushed aside at the negotiations - this is not a defeat, it is to a certain extent a way to give a tactical advantage to the American administration in the negotiations, but it was very important for us as well. That is, if Ukraine continued to insist that security guarantees must come first, I think the meeting would turn into a similar situation that happened in the Oval Office on February 28," Faraponov believes.

Yermak on negotiations with the American side: we spoke today as partners and friends11.03.25, 23:34 • 79245 views

Political scientist Oleg Lisnyy told a journalist of UNN that America previously negotiated with the Russian Federation and believed that this was the basis, but now they understand that there should be a parallel Ukrainian-American track.

Previously, the US, together with Russia, held negotiations and believed that negotiations with the Russian Federation are the basis on which the fulfillment of the terms by Ukraine will be based later. That is, the US agrees with Russia on something, and Ukraine must accept and fulfill this something. These negotiations showed that the US vision has changed. The US believes that there should be a parallel Ukrainian-American track

- Lisnyy said.

Also, according to him, it is important that these negotiations took place at all.

"This dispels the fake that was heard from the American side, including that Ukraine does not want negotiations, Ukraine is not ready for constructive cooperation with the US, which wants to establish peace. This has also been destroyed. During these negotiations, the Ukrainian side clearly showed that it is not only ready to communicate constructively with the US, to hear, to listen, but also to demonstrate its position and its vision of how to achieve all this. That is, the country that does not want this is Russia, which does not put forward any proposals at all, except for specific demands, from which it does not deviate by an iota. Therefore, this is a positive moment," Lisnyy explained.

According to the expert, it is also a positive moment that Ukraine managed to bring the dialogue with the US out of the "amorphous" state as a result of these negotiations.

Previously, how was it, we want peace, we have a plan, we will talk to all parties. That is, a lot of words, and even when there were specific deadlines, they were not achieved. Here we see that a specific, constructive action by Ukraine had specific consequences or will have. This is the return of the provision of weapons and the resumption of intelligence sharing

- said Lisnyy.

In addition, Lisnyy believes that the US, together with Ukraine, should pass the ball to the Russian Federation to clearly see who wants peace and who does not.

"Another positive moment that I was really waiting for. Perhaps it will not come true, but the fact that the US, together with Ukraine, should pass the ball to the Russian Federation to clearly see who dreams about what, and what they want," Lisnyy said.

Everything depends on Russia: Zelenskyy responded when a 30-day truce could come12.03.25, 15:50 • 10874 views

Context

Yesterday, on the 11th, negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, it became known that the US is immediately canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine. 

Also, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation.

In addition, as a result of the negotiations, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agreed to conclude the so-called resource agreement as soon as possible.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, talking about the negotiations, stated that the Ukrainian and American delegations spoke as partners and friends. The opinion of Ukraine is important for the USA.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
