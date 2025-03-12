Expert on negotiations between Kyiv and the USA in Jeddah: it was important to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war

It was crucial to show the American delegation during the negotiations that Ukraine wants an end to the war, because after the incident in the Oval Office, opposing theses were voiced. This opinion was expressed to a journalist by UNN by the head of the "Institute of American Studies" Vladyslav Faraponov and noted that the story about security guarantees was pushed aside, but this is not a defeat and explained why.

They (negotiations - ed.) are very positive, especially considering the events of late February. Definitely, these negotiations exceeded all expectations. It was crucial for this American delegation to show that Ukraine wants an end to the war, because after the incident in the Oval Office, opposing theses were voiced and this needed to be seriously corrected - said Faraponov.

Therefore, in his opinion, in this context, there are no special alternatives but to agree to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime.

I would say that this is not just a proposal to agree to a ceasefire, it is actually a proposal to agree to the idea of ​​the Americans talking about it with the Russians, confirming that Ukraine will comply with the ceasefire - said Faraponov.

He noted that this is actually a third of the necessary step on the part of, in particular, the Trump administration.

"It seems to me that despite the fact that to a certain extent the story about security guarantees was pushed aside at the negotiations - this is not a defeat, it is to a certain extent a way to give a tactical advantage to the American administration in the negotiations, but it was very important for us as well. That is, if Ukraine continued to insist that security guarantees must come first, I think the meeting would turn into a similar situation that happened in the Oval Office on February 28," Faraponov believes.

Political scientist Oleg Lisnyy told a journalist of UNN that America previously negotiated with the Russian Federation and believed that this was the basis, but now they understand that there should be a parallel Ukrainian-American track.

Previously, the US, together with Russia, held negotiations and believed that negotiations with the Russian Federation are the basis on which the fulfillment of the terms by Ukraine will be based later. That is, the US agrees with Russia on something, and Ukraine must accept and fulfill this something. These negotiations showed that the US vision has changed. The US believes that there should be a parallel Ukrainian-American track - Lisnyy said.

Also, according to him, it is important that these negotiations took place at all.

"This dispels the fake that was heard from the American side, including that Ukraine does not want negotiations, Ukraine is not ready for constructive cooperation with the US, which wants to establish peace. This has also been destroyed. During these negotiations, the Ukrainian side clearly showed that it is not only ready to communicate constructively with the US, to hear, to listen, but also to demonstrate its position and its vision of how to achieve all this. That is, the country that does not want this is Russia, which does not put forward any proposals at all, except for specific demands, from which it does not deviate by an iota. Therefore, this is a positive moment," Lisnyy explained.

According to the expert, it is also a positive moment that Ukraine managed to bring the dialogue with the US out of the "amorphous" state as a result of these negotiations.

Previously, how was it, we want peace, we have a plan, we will talk to all parties. That is, a lot of words, and even when there were specific deadlines, they were not achieved. Here we see that a specific, constructive action by Ukraine had specific consequences or will have. This is the return of the provision of weapons and the resumption of intelligence sharing - said Lisnyy.

In addition, Lisnyy believes that the US, together with Ukraine, should pass the ball to the Russian Federation to clearly see who wants peace and who does not.

"Another positive moment that I was really waiting for. Perhaps it will not come true, but the fact that the US, together with Ukraine, should pass the ball to the Russian Federation to clearly see who dreams about what, and what they want," Lisnyy said.

Context

Yesterday, on the 11th, negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, it became known that the US is immediately canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.

Also, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by the Russian Federation.

In addition, as a result of the negotiations, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agreed to conclude the so-called resource agreement as soon as possible.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, talking about the negotiations, stated that the Ukrainian and American delegations spoke as partners and friends. The opinion of Ukraine is important for the USA.