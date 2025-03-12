Everything depends on Russia: Zelenskyy responded when a 30-day truce could come
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that the establishment of a 30-day truce depends on Russia's decision: whether it wants to cease fire or continue killing. Ukraine has clearly expressed its position.
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Today, everything depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Today, it depends on this country 100%, because the United States has demonstrated its steps and its position. Ukraine has demonstrated, answered without any different interpretations, very directly its position. And today, Russia will have to answer for it,
The United States hopes to receive a positive response from Russia. The talks in Saudi Arabia concerned possible negotiations and talks about territorial concessions.
