Zelensky: "We will not play with narratives that we do not want the end of the war"
Kyiv • UNN
The President stressed that Ukraine will not play with narratives about unwillingness for peace. Kyiv is ready for a 30-day ceasefire to prepare a plan to end the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not play with narratives that it does not want the war to end. The President is serious about ending the war and Ukraine is ready for a 30-day silence format, reports UNN.
Details
"None of us trust the Russians, we have been through this, but we will not play with the narrative that we do not want the war to end... with the narratives that Russia has and spreads to the whole world. I am very serious and it is important for me to end the war, I want the US President to see it, for Americans to see and feel it, for Europe, for everyone to be in alliance to force the Russian Federation to end the war. Therefore, my reaction was - we are ready for a 30-day silence format in the format proposed to us by the American side," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is necessary to focus on the first steps to establish a ceasefire. After that, a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire period can be used to prepare a plan to end the war with security guarantees for Ukraine.