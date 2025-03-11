Yermak on negotiations with the American side: we spoke today as partners and friends
The Head of the Office of the President Yermak reported on a partnership meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield and the possibilities for achieving a just peace.
The Ukrainian and American delegations spoke today as partners and friends. The opinion of Ukraine is important for the USA. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Details
In response to the question of whether there were calls for Ukraine regarding territorial concessions or refusal of NATO membership, Yermak replied: "We have a partnership relationship, so I would not use the word calls or any coercion. We spoke today as partners and as friends. We talked about what is fair, we talked about the situation on the battlefield."
Yermak stated that today there was an absolutely partner conversation between the two countries, which are very close to each other and with a country that really wants to play a role, to do everything possible to help Ukraine bring about a just peace.
Certainly, our opinion, our position is important for them. Today we had the opportunity to discuss these issues in great detail.
Earlier, on March 10, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any agreement to end the war would require territorial concessions from Ukraine.
