The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed details of negotiations with the USA and clarified important points of the joint statement
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, reported on a joint statement with the USA regarding a possible temporary ceasefire for 30 days. The condition is mutual agreement from the Russian Federation and simultaneous fulfillment of conditions by all parties.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, explained the details regarding the temporary ceasefire, which is mentioned in the joint statement with the USA, as well as the performance of combat tasks by the Defense Forces, reports UNN.
Today, Ukraine together with the United States made an important step in the joint statement following our meeting in Jeddah. This is a proactive step and a step that proves that Ukraine is ready to move towards a just end to the war. Ukraine is not an obstacle to peace; it is a partner in its restoration.
According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this happens when "allies speak — openly, sincerely, and substantively."
The joint statement mentions a temporary ceasefire for a limited period of 30 days, and only if there is mutual agreement from the Russian Federation. The American side will now talk to the Russians about their readiness or unwillingness to end the war. Why is such a temporary ceasefire important — because it is in no way about a frozen conflict. It is only an attempt to start the path to ending the war in a just manner. This is also a step that demonstrates who is truly interested in peace.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that it is also important that the statement directly records the immediate resumption of the USA's exchange of intelligence data and the provision of military assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the statement sends a positive signal directly from the leaders of Ukraine and the USA regarding the signing of an agreement on mineral resources. Moreover, it directly links this agreement to the USA's guarantee of long-term prosperity and security for Ukraine. This is what the Ukrainian side has been striving for. Special attention is given to the release of prisoners, civilians, and the return of Ukrainian children. This was our principled position.
It was also important for the Ukrainian side to have a direct mention that European partners must be involved in any peace negotiations. We adhere to the position: no decisions on the long-term security of Europe without Europe. Anticipating the question — the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out combat tasks. The temporary ceasefire will only take effect if it is accepted and simultaneously implemented by Russia.
Additionally
He separately expressed special gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their hospitality and for providing a venue for the meeting.
... informed you, I will call all our partners, inform, consolidate support
Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia complies simultaneously11.03.25, 20:08 • 141055 views
Earlier
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
Zelensky emphasized that none of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about reliable peace. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready to work under the strong leadership of US President Donald Trump to achieve lasting peace.