Ukraine is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia complies simultaneously
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate implementation of a temporary 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it. The United States will inform Russia that reciprocity from Russia is key to achieving peace.
Earlier
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners and an immediate ceasefire in the sky.
Zelensky emphasized that none of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about a reliable peace. Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready to work under the strong leadership of US President Donald Trump to achieve lasting peace.