The death of Halyna Hutchins: Baldwin's wife wrote letters to the children before the court verdict was announced
Kyiv • UNN
Hilaria Baldwin left letters for her five children before flying to New Mexico for her husband's trial. The woman was preparing for the worst in the case of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria revealed that the couple was preparing for the worst before learning about the court's verdict in the actor's shooting case on the set of the film "Rust," as they have faced criticism from the family of Halyna Hutchins since then. This was reported by The Daily Mail, writes UNN.
Details
The actor Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, admitted that the couple prepared for the worst before the verdict was announced in the case regarding the shooting on the set of the film "Rust," as the family was accused in the tragedy involving the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose family has repeatedly criticized the couple.
In the third episode of the new reality show The Baldwins on TLC, Hilaria, who is 41 years old, confessed that she wrote letters to five of her seven children while flying to New Mexico to support Alec during the trial.
"It may sound very silly, but I wrote little letters to the kids and hid them," Hilaria shared. She explained that she left five children at home with a friend.
"I told my friend where they were in case something happened," Hilaria added. She did not specify what she meant when she spoke about possible dangers.
Alec and Hilaria have seven children: Carmen (11 years old), Rafael (9 years old), Leonardo (8 years old), Romeo (6 years old), Eduardo (4 years old), Maria (4 years old), and Ilaria (2 years old).
Recall
In October 2021, American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a 42-year-old woman during the filming of the movie "Rust" in New Mexico, USA, resulting in her death. The deceased was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She had Ukrainian origins.