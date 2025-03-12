Ceasefire in Ukraine can be achieved within a few days - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the possibility of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if Russian leaders agree. He added that Ukraine is ready for negotiations.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hopes that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could happen within days if Russian leaders agree. Rubio said this in a conversation with journalists during a refueling stop in Ireland, The New York Times reports, UNN reports.
This is how we would like the world to look in a few days: no side is shooting at each other - no rockets, no shells, no bullets, nothing, no artillery. The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and negotiations begin
For reference
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported that despite the fact that the Russians do not stop active hostilities, they are constantly contacted in order to cease fire. He also added that Ukraine is ready to start the negotiation process.