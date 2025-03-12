Information about the capture of Sudzha by Russians is not true – CCD
The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that fighting is ongoing in the Kursk region, and the Russians are imposing battles in the border areas of Sumy region, receiving rebuffs from the Defense Forces.
Information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of now, is not true. This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN informs.
At the same time, he noted that fighting in the Kursk region is currently ongoing, "very difficult fighting in the direction of Sudzha is also ongoing."
In the Kursk region, decisions are made in accordance with changes in the operational situation. This is important to understand. The situation is dynamic
He also reported that the Russians are imposing battles in the border area of Sumy region.
"They are trying to attack, the Defense Forces are responding to these attacks, the Russians are suffering losses during them," Kovalenko summarized.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary. According to him, the Russians are trying to break through the defense and move the war to Sumy and Kharkiv regions. At the same time, the enemy's losses have already amounted to more than 54.9 thousand people and 2.1 thousand pieces of equipment.
