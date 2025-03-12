Ukrainian military continues to conduct operations in Kursk region - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk region, repelling five enemy attacks. Fighting continues, the enemy launched air strikes and carried out 239 artillery shelling.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where they repelled five enemy attacks today, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled five enemy attacks today, nine combat engagements are still ongoing, Russian invaders launched six air strikes using seven guided air bombs and carried out 239 artillery shellings
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops continue to carry out tasks on the territory of the Kursk region, despite the fact that the Russians are trying to put maximum pressure.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that active hostilities are ongoing in the Kursk region, in particular in the area of the settlement of Sudzha. The occupiers are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and transfer hostilities to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary.
US President Donald Trump stated that an American delegation is heading to Russia to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.
US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz had a conversation with his Russian counterpart.