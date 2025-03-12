The defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Fighting continues in the Kursk region, the Russians are trying to break through the defense and transfer the war to Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to more than 54.9 thousand people and 2.1 thousand pieces of equipment.
In the Kursk region, particularly in the area of the settlement of Sudzha, active hostilities are ongoing. The occupiers are trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and transfer hostilities to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but the defense in the Kursk region will continue as long as it is expedient and necessary. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.
In the operational zone of the "Kursk" group of troops, in the suburbs of Sudzha and the surrounding areas, active hostilities continue. The enemy uses assault units of airborne troops and special operations forces to break through our defenses, dislodge our troops from the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and transfer hostilities to the territory of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Trying to achieve political goals at any cost, the enemy has already suffered and continues to suffer significant losses in the Kursk region
He added that as of 6 p.m., Ukrainian troops were repelling eight enemy assault actions in the Kursk direction.
In the most difficult situation, my priority was and remains to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, the units of the Defense Forces, if necessary, maneuver to more favorable lines. The unmanned component is used first and foremost, as well as artillery fire. I have given all the necessary orders for this. Despite the increased pressure from the Russian-North Korean army, we will hold the defense in the Kursk region for as long as it is expedient and necessary
Also, according to him, since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the total losses of Russian troops amount to more than 54.9 thousand people. Of these: irrecoverable - more than 22.2 thousand, sanitary - 31.8 thousand, prisoners - 942 people.
Also, about 2.1 thousand units of Russian military equipment and weapons were hit or destroyed. In particular, 90 tanks, 654 armored combat vehicles, five MLRS, two air defense systems, one aircraft, two helicopters, more than 1,100 vehicles, 28 units of special equipment. In addition, almost one and a half thousand drones.
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukrainian troops continue to perform tasks in the territory of the Kursk region, despite the fact that the Russians are trying to exert maximum pressure.