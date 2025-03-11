The USA has already restored security assistance to Ukraine - OP
Kyiv • UNN
The USA has resumed providing security assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The decision was made following a meeting of delegations from both countries in Jeddah.
The United States has resumed security assistance to Ukraine. This was reported on Facebook by the Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa, as informed by UNN.
Details
I have confirmation that security assistance from the US has been resumed. Agreements are beginning to be implemented. The struggle continues
Earlier, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated that the US is resuming aid supplies to Ukraine. He made this statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the US in Jeddah.
Recall
The United States is immediately canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and is resuming security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the US in Jeddah.
