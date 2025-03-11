U.S. President: if Putin agrees to ceasefire - it will be 75% of the way to peace
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that Putin's agreement to a ceasefire would constitute 75% of the way to a peaceful settlement. A meeting with Russia is expected soon.
U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the agreement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to ceasefire marks 75% of the way to a peaceful resolution in the war, reports UNN.
For tango, it takes two, as I have already said, so I hope he (Putin - ed.) will agree as well, and I really think that would be 75% of the way, the rest is just paperwork
Recall
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that there is hope that Russia will agree to a ceasefire, and that a meeting with Russia is expected today and tomorrow.