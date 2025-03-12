In Kherson, Russians attacked a man on the balcony with a drone: details
Russian occupiers attacked a 61-year-old Kherson resident on the balcony with a drone. The man was hospitalized with numerous injuries, doctors assess his condition as moderate.
Russian occupiers attacked a Kherson resident with a drone in Kherson, who was on the balcony, he was taken to the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate, said the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
In the Dnipro district, Russian terrorists attacked a Kherson resident who was on the balcony with a drone. A 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a fracture, concussion, mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries
He noted that doctors assess his condition as moderate.
