Britney Spears is dancing again to Justin Timberlake's song – fans are surprised
Britney Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Justin Timberlake's song Señorita next to a lit fireplace. Fans are concerned about the singer's dangerous proximity to the fire, considering her past incident with the gym.
Singer Britney Spears shared a new dance video on social media, choosing the song Señorita by her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake for it. This sparked quite a discussion among fans, as their relationship ended scandalously, and recently Britney mentioned difficult moments from the past in her memoirs.
The 43-year-old singer danced in a brown-black bodysuit with long sleeves and high black boots. She twirled in front of the camera, and the most attention was drawn to the fact that Britney danced next to a lit fireplace, even climbing onto the mantelpiece, dangerously close to the flames.
This worried her fans, as in 2020 she accidentally burned down her own home gym, leaving lit candles. At that time, the fire destroyed most of the room, and Britney had to renovate it for six months.
I walked past the gym door, and the flames... BOOM!!!!
She added that "by the grace of God, the alarm went off," and no one was hurt. Britney's latest video, in which she dances to the music of her ex Justin Timberlake, appeared after he found himself at the center of a scandal following his arrest for drunk driving.
