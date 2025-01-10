Fire in California destroys estates of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Beyoncé's mom: who else was affected

The California coast is gripped by large-scale fires that not only destroy nature but also leave celebrities without luxurious homes. In the prestigious Malibu, the fire destroyed the estate of socialite Paris Hilton, as well as the luxurious homes of actors Anthony Hopkins and Jamie Lee Curtis.

UNN tells which famous stars were left without homes.

Paris Hilton lost her house watching this live

The socialite shared her feelings about the fires with her fans in an Instagram post. She admitted that she was shocked to the core when she saw her house by the water burning down on live TV.

In the post, Paris described her emotions, admitting that she felt confused by the "unimaginable" destruction. At the same time, she was grateful that her family and pets were safe.

"My heart is broken beyond words... Sitting with my family, watching the news and watching our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something you wouldn't wish on anyone," she wrote.

She added that this house was a place where they created many valuable memories.

"This is where Phoenix (the star's son - ed.) took his first steps, and it is where we dreamed of building a life filled with shared moments with London (Paris Hilton's daughter - ed.). Although the loss is incredibly difficult, I hold on to the gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are with all the families affected by these fires," Paris Hilton wrote.

Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles shares her loss

Tina Knowles posted a post with the sunset and noted that it was her favorite corner.

"It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred place of happiness. Now it is gone! God bless all the brave men and women of our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions. We thank you for your dedication and courage, for saving so many lives," Tina wrote.

She added that the situation could have been much worse.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson and her family were forced to leave their $22 million home, which used to belong to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. She shared a photo on story with heavy smoke clouds and noted that they stayed as long as they could.

Pop star Britney Spears was also forced to leave her home because of the fires.

"I hope you're doing well! I had to evacuate my house and I'm driving 4 hours to the hotel! Posting these cute boots to cheer people up! Most probably don't even use their phones! I haven't used my phone for the last two days because there was no electricity to charge it and only now I was able to access it again! I pray you all are doing well and sending my love," the star wrote on Instagram.

Yolanda Hadid also lost her house

The mother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, Yolanda, suffered a terrible loss when fires destroyed her orphanage. Bella shared a photo on her storywhere she showed how her room was destroyed by the flames, and also posted photos of the destruction.

Actor John Reilly did not comment on his tragedy

The house of actor John Reilly was completely destroyed by fire. Photos showed that his large house was reduced to ashes, but the actor himself has not yet commented on the tragedy.

Ricki Lake thanked the rescuers

TV presenter and actress Ricki Lake shared the sad news of losing her home, noting that this place was her paradise on earth, where she planned to spend her old age.

"We finally gave up and left our house at 8:02 pm. We are grateful that we were able to get out alive and unharmed," the TV presenter wrote.

She thanked me for my love and good wishes.

"Once again, I ask you to pray for those affected by this catastrophic event and to help if you can. God bless our brave firefighters and rescuers. May they remain safe," added Ricki Lake.

The house of actress Jennifer Grey burned down completely

The actress's daughter Jennifer Grey reported that her mother's house had completely burned down. She assured her followers that Jennifer and her dog Winnie were safe, adding that they should appreciate their loved ones more.

James Woods was also affected by the disaster

Actor James Woods thanked everyone who was worried about his family, and then said that his house was destroyed by fires. He noted that yesterday everything was fine, but today everything was burned down.

Brian Greenberg and Jamie Chang

Actors Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung shared dramatic photos of their destroyed home, adding that although their home was reduced to ashes, they were grateful to the firefighters for their bravery.

Kate Beckinsale offers help to those in need of shelter

Actress Kate Beckinsale expressed her grief over the loss of her neighborhood, where she lived with her daughter for most of her childhood. She noted that most of the houses where their friends lived are now destroyed.

"I cry for all the people and animals who have been affected, many of whom I know. My heart is broken for the families who have lost everything, for the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and wildlife, and for the businesses and livelihoods. It is a real hell. If anyone from the village needs shelter and does not have my number, please contact me on Instagram," the actress wrote.

Mandy Moore was also among the victims

Singer and actress Mandy Moore shared her emotions about her city being affected by the fire. She noted that her favorite restaurants and her children's school were burned down, but the community will take on the task of rebuilding.

"I'm grateful that my family and animals were able to leave last night before it was too late (and immensely grateful to the friends who sheltered us and brought us clothes and blankets). To be honest, I'm in shock..." - she said.

Mark Hamill evacuated to Hollywood

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared that he, his wife and dog evacuated to their daughter in Hollywood and expressed his gratitude to everyone who is helping to fight the fire.

John Goodman's house destroyed

Actor John Goodman also suffered from the fires, but only ashes remained on the site of his house. This is evidenced by the photos that appeared on the Internet. The fires were approaching his house, and he was forced to leave it.

This is not the first time Anthony Hopkins has lost his home

The house of actor Anthony Hopkins was completely destroyed. Only the foundations of his house, which he purchased in 2019, remain. The actor is experiencing the loss of this property, which was his home. This is not the first experience of losing a house in a fire for Hopkins. In 2000, his home in London burned down. At the time, the actor was in Los Angeles.

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife heartbroken after tragedy

Actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice are grieving the loss of their home. They shared their gratitude for the support and noted that although their hearts are breaking, they will be able to rebuild their lives with the support of their families.

"Words cannot describe the scale of the destruction we are experiencing and witnessing. We are in pain for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy. Janice and I have lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every corner of our home was filled with love. Beautiful memories that cannot be taken away. Of course, we are broken, but thanks to the love of our children and friends, we will get through this," he said in a commentary for PEOPLE.

Actor and comedian Eugene Levy felt threatened

Actor Eugene Levy was also forced to leave his home because of the fire. He shared that the smoke was so dark that he could not see the flames, but he felt seriously threatened.

Musician Mark Owen and his wife Emma also evacuated

Take That musician Mark Owen was forced to leave his home. His wife wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all your messages and for asking about us. I can't quite understand what happened, but we are safe," she said.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody were also victims of fires that destroyed their home. Most recently, the couple could be seen at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. They purchased the property in 2019 for $6.5 million and lived there with their two children. The house had three floors, six bathrooms, and five bedrooms. They recently purchased this property for $6.5 million and raised two children together.

Jen Atkin expresses support and disappointment

Jen Atkin, Kim Kardashian's former stylist, shared her sadness that her home was destroyed. She expressed her disappointment and support for her neighbors who are going through difficult times together.

She posted photos on her Instagram stories of her emotional evacuation from her home with her family, including her husband Mike Rosenthal and their dog.

"We don't have a house...", added, the stylist.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag of The Hills shared the painful news of losing their home to a massive fire. Heidi admitted that it is hard to accept the loss, but they are grateful for the safety of their family.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is having a hard time with her loss

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt thanked all the rescuers and friends who supported her during this difficult time, emphasizing that it is really important to stick together.

"I have no words. Only prayers and hope for our home and our children as we watch everything burn. Thank you to every rescuer who is fighting so hard for us all. Thank you to every friend who has supported me and every person I have hugged in tears over the past 24 hours," she wrote in the post.

Travis Barker's children evacuated

Travis Barker's children, Alabama and Landon, also evacuated due to the fires. Landon shared that he is praying for all those affected, and his sister urged everyone to be careful and stay safe.

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks about the devastating fires

Curtis appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to talk about the devastating fires, calling the natural disaster "horrible" and "a really terrible situation.

"It's just a disaster in Southern California. There have been terrible fires in many places. This is literally where I live: the store I shop at, the schools my kids go to. Many, many friends have lost their homes," Curtis said.

Large-scale fire in Los Angeles destroys home of Biden's son

Recall

In California, entire neighborhoods in resort towns near Los Angeles burned down. Law enforcement is investigating the cause of the fire.

More than 300 thousand people were forced to evacuate , 10 people have already died.