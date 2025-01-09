Large-scale fire in Los Angeles destroys home of Biden's son

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16200 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138977 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122795 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109837 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124718 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123188 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69069 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83523 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138987 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166250 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160288 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177571 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123188 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124719 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141109 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132899 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150278 views
Large-scale fire in Los Angeles destroys home of Biden's son

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29548 views

Large-scale wildfires in Los Angeles destroyed about 2,000 buildings, including Hunter Biden's rented villa in Malibu. Among the victims were also the homes of famous actors, and 5 people died.

Forest fires in the United States destroyed a house rented by the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter. DW writes about it, UNN reports.

"The massive fire that has engulfed Los Angeles and the surrounding area has claimed the lives of five people and destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings. About 130 thousand people have been evacuated. The work of firefighters is complicated by strong winds. Acrid, thick smoke is rising over Los Angeles, and residents are forced to wear masks. All schools are closed and events are canceled. The house in which President Joe Biden's son Hunter lived burned down," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Biden's son rented a villa in Malibu for $16 thousand per month. Actors Anthony Hopkins, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody, and Mandy Moore also lost their homes.

Recall

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu. In particular, one of the houses belonging to actress and singer Paris Hilton burned down on Malibu Beach.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
californiaCalifornia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
los-angelesLos Angeles

