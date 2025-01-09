Large-scale fire in Los Angeles destroys home of Biden's son

Forest fires in the United States destroyed a house rented by the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter. DW writes about it, UNN reports.

"The massive fire that has engulfed Los Angeles and the surrounding area has claimed the lives of five people and destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings. About 130 thousand people have been evacuated. The work of firefighters is complicated by strong winds. Acrid, thick smoke is rising over Los Angeles, and residents are forced to wear masks. All schools are closed and events are canceled. The house in which President Joe Biden's son Hunter lived burned down," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that Biden's son rented a villa in Malibu for $16 thousand per month. Actors Anthony Hopkins, Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Brody, and Mandy Moore also lost their homes.

Wildfires in California have reached the Hollywood Hills, where evacuations of local residents have begun, and celebrity homes are burning in Malibu. In particular, one of the houses belonging to actress and singer Paris Hilton burned down on Malibu Beach.