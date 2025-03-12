Kharkiv region investigates beating of volunteer by head of Lozovа CCC: what is known
In Lozova, the head of the TCC allegedly beat a female volunteer. The Kharkiv Regional TCC is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, and law enforcement officers are clarifying the details.
Alina Bologova, a resident of Lozova (Kharkiv region), reported that she was beaten by a serviceman of the local TCC and SP. She published the relevant video on the TikTok social network, reports UNN.
The woman said that she has children and is a volunteer. According to her, on March 6, the head of the Lozova RTCC attacked her.
He, being in a state of severe alcohol intoxication, hit me several times on the head and face, after which I lost consciousness. I filed a statement with the police, but due to the fact that Artur Vorontsov holds such a position as the head of the Lozova RTCC and is the godfather of the head of the regional TCC Artem Trebisov, I have very serious doubts that the criminal proceedings on my statement will be conducted objectively
The Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP confirmed the fact of the conflict in the city of Lozova between Bologova and the head of the district TCC and SP.
Representatives of the National Police of Ukraine arrived at the scene. After their arrival at the scene, the citizen stated that she had no complaints against the military
The Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP clarified that an official investigation has been appointed into this fact.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12442 in the first reading. The document proposes to introduce criminal liability for violations of the rules of mobilization and medical examination for TCC managers, as well as heads and members of the VLK.
