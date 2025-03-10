In Khmelnytskyi two men attacked a military officer of the Territorial Center for Recruitment during a document check: they were detained
Kyiv • UNN
Two wanted men attacked a TCC officer in Khmelnytskyi, causing him bodily harm. The attackers have been detained and face up to 5 years in prison.
In Khmelnytskyi, two men were detained who yesterday, March 9, attacked a military officer of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support during a document check, inflicting numerous bodily injuries on him. This was reported by the press service of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support on March 10, as reported by UNN.
Details
As reported by the Territorial Center for Recruitment, yesterday, March 9, in Khmelnytskyi, during a document check and notification of military conscripts, an attack occurred on the notification group of the Khmelnytskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment.
"Two citizens who were wanted physically resisted during the document check and attacked an officer of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, inflicting numerous bodily injuries on him. The offenders have been detained and handed over to law enforcement agencies, and they face up to five years in prison. The injured serviceman has been provided with medical assistance. His life is not in danger," the Territorial Center for Recruitment stated.
Reminder
At the beginning of 2025, 9,658 cases were opened due to unpaid fines from the Territorial Center for Recruitment, which is almost equal to the figure for the entire year of 2023. The most fines are imposed in Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, and Poltava region.