Russian attack on Chernihiv: number of injured rises to 10, including three children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv, 10 people were injured, including three children. An 80-year-old woman died.
As a result of the Russian attack on Chernihiv, the number of injured has risen to 10, including three children, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.
As of 6:00 p.m., one 80-year-old woman is known to have died. 10 people were injured, including three children.
According to the National Police, an Invincibility Point has been set up where local residents can warm up, and police officers are accepting reports of damaged property.
Police investigative and operational groups, patrol police, forensic experts, bomb disposal experts, community police officers, State Emergency Service rescuers, and all emergency services continue to work at the scene.
