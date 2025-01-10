Second air alert in Kyiv overnight: what's happening in the skies over Ukraine

For the second time overnight, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv. The reason appears to be drones again. This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The second air raid alarm in Kyiv sounded at 04:52.

UAV movement was also recorded:

Vinnytsia region→Khmelnytskyi region.

Cherkasy region→Poltava region.

Dnipropetrovs'k region→Poltava region.

Map of air alerts in Ukraine as of 05:00

In the regions where alerts have been issued, there is still a threat of UAVs being used.