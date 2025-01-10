Second air alert in Kyiv overnight: what's happening in the skies over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At 04:52 a.m., the second air alert of the night was announced in Kyiv due to the threat of UAVs. Movement of enemy drones was detected over Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Dnipro regions.
For the second time overnight, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv. The reason appears to be drones again. This was reported in Telegram by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The second air raid alarm in Kyiv sounded at 04:52.
UAV movement was also recorded:
Vinnytsia region→Khmelnytskyi region.
Cherkasy region→Poltava region.
Dnipropetrovs'k region→Poltava region.
Map of air alerts in Ukraine as of 05:00
In the regions where alerts have been issued, there is still a threat of UAVs being used.