Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense works against enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 10, explosions were reported in Kyiv due to an attack by enemy UAVs. Air defense systems are actively working, and people are urged to take shelter.
The explosions in Kyiv are happening right now, on the night of January 10. The capital is being attacked by enemy UAVs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of Ukraine and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
Air defense is working in Kyiv! Stay in safe places!