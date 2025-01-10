Night drone attack in Kyiv region: Air defense is operating in nine regions of Ukraine

On the night of January 10, Russian invaders once again tried to attack Kyiv region. Air defense forces are currently operating in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Air Alert Map of Ukraine and Telegram of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets - the post says.

The CRMA also called on Ukrainians to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert, taking care of their own safety.

In addition, they are to observe information silence - not to take photos, videos or post the work of Ukrainian defenders online.

Where the air raid was declared

As of 01:23, the air alert continues in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Luhansk region and Crimea are also marked in dark red, but this does not mean that there is a real alert there, as these territories are currently temporarily occupied.