Night drone attack in Kyiv region: Air defense is operating in nine regions of Ukraine

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 23456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 140978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123879 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131792 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110051 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104364 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113911 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 79384 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125940 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124456 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 75331 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 89850 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 140833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125940 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133171 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150509 views
Night drone attack in Kyiv region: Air defense is operating in nine regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67443 views

Russian occupants attack Kyiv region with drones at night on January 10. An air alert is declared in 9 regions of Ukraine, and air defense forces are working on targets.

On the night of January 10, Russian invaders once again tried to attack Kyiv region. Air defense forces are currently operating in the region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Air Alert Map of Ukraine and Telegram of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Kyiv region. A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets

- the post says.

The CRMA also called on Ukrainians to stay in shelters until the end of the air alert, taking care of their own safety.

In addition, they are to observe information silence - not to take photos, videos or post the work of Ukrainian defenders online.

Where the air raid was declared

As of 01:23, the air alert continues in Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Luhansk region and Crimea are also marked in dark red, but this does not mean that there is a real alert there, as these territories are currently temporarily occupied.

Image

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyivKyiv region
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

